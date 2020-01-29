Several W. MI schools closed due to illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some schools in West Michigan will be closed for the rest of the week due to illness.

Schools in four districts will be closed Wednesday and for some, the remainder of the week.

Mendon Community Schools in St. Joseph County and Hesperia Community Schools in Newaygo County will be closed until Friday.

In Ottawa County, only Cityside Middle School in Zeeland is closed for the week.

In Montcalm County, the Flat River Academy in Greenville is closed Wednesday.