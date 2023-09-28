GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship returns to Benton Harbor next spring, and more than 1,200 volunteers are needed to make sure things go smoothly.

The tournament takes place at Harbor Shores from May 22 to May 26, 2024.

Volunteers are needed to manage the scoreboard, serve concessions and assist with golfers inside the ropes, among other duties.

New this year, volunteers will get to take part in volunteer appreciation golf days, during which they’ll be able to play a full 18 holes.

Registration is open now. Organizers are hoping to fill all the volunteer spots by December.