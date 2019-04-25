Michigan

Senate plan cuts Benson budget to fund redistricting panel

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 08:09 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 08:09 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Senate is proposing to cut spending in Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office to fund a new redistricting commission authorized by voters.

The Senate budget, which won initial approval from a panel Wednesday, includes $4.6 million to create the independent commission to redraw legislative and congressional districts after the 2020 Census. To fund the commission, however, Republicans propose a corresponding 32 percent cut for Benson's executive operations, branch operations and other budget areas.

Overall spending in the department would rise more than 1 percent. That's less than what Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed.

The Senate also proposes reductions in Democratic Attorney General Nessel's office and a smaller funding boost for universities and community colleges than Whitmer wants. Republicans say freed-up money can be directed to other priorities like roads.

The House is waiting to release its budget plan.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries