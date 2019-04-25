Michigan

Senate K-12 budget hikes base funding, rejects new formula

Apr 25, 2019

Updated: Apr 25, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A proposed K-12 budget advancing in the Michigan Senate includes a larger increase in base funding than proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but rejects her call for a new formula to account for higher costs to teach at-risk, special education, and career and technical students.

A Republican-led panel approved the bill on a party-line vote Thursday. It would boost overall K-12 spending to $15.2 billion, or 2.7%. It's about $131 million less than what the Democratic governor proposes.

The Senate plan would increase the minimum per-student allowance by $270. Better-funded districts would get $135 more per student. Whitmer proposes an increase ranging between $120 and $180 per pupil.

The Senate plan has lower funding increases than Whitmer does for districts' disadvantaged, special education and vocational students.

