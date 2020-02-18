Sen. Peters talks more job training for veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters was in West Michigan Tuesday to talk about jobs and job training, among other things.

He talked about some changes he would like to see to help veterans train for available jobs in skilled trades.

Peters visited West Michigan Plumbers, Fitters and Service Trades Local Union No.174 in Coopersville to highlight legislation that he has put forward to train veterans for jobs under the GI Bill. He says it would alleviate what he sees as an inequity when it comes to getting skilled trades.

“The legislation that I’ve introduced basically says that veterans should have access to all 11,000 registered apprenticeship programs by the Department of Labor that are here in Michigan, but unfortunately, for reasons that is difficult to understand. Only 200 of those programs qualify by the VA, so my legislation says if you are a registered apprenticeship program, registered by the Department of Labor, the GI Bill will apply.” he said.

The senator talked about several topics from Washington’s atmosphere after impeachment to how he thinks Michigan will play in the selection of the next president.

You can hear the entire conversation Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on WOOD TV8’s “To the Point.”