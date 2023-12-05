LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A semi-truck rolled over and landed upside down following a crash on I-94 in southeastern Michigan Tuesday morning.

Calls about the crash on the highway near the US-52 exit to Chelsea started coming in shortly before 8 a.m, Michigan State Police said.

Flipped over semi-truck crash ties up Tuesday morning traffic in Washtenaw County. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Police said a 92-year-old man headed west tried to turn around to go eastbound. The eastbound semi-truck slammed into his car, causing the truck to veer off the interstate and flip over. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Police said the truck was loaded with 70,000 car batteries.

MSP did not say whether any tickets were or will be issued.