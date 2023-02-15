GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the nation grapples with the mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday, campus security policies and procedures are under a microscope.

Jason Russell, CEO of Secure Education Consultants, told News 8 that he was invited to East Lansing this Thursday to speak with campus administrators about the events of the past week.

“For a crime to happen you need three things: you need motive, you need means and you need opportunity,” Russell said.

Russell specializes in school safety and consults with schools and universities across the nation.

“It’s pretty much a standard now in the K-12 environment that you’re going to have a single point of access that is generally monitored and controlled so that you just can’t walk into a school,” he said.

While grade and high schools have implemented a general locked door and key card entry policy, many college campuses still allow the public to move freely through many of their respective academic buildings.

On Monday, MSU’s campus shooter freely entered both an academic building and the student union before opening fire, killing three and injuring five others.

“Anything you do securitywise, there’s always an operational cost to it. Not only from a financial perspective, but also from an ease of use and the ability for people to move freely,” Russell said.

Security technology specialist Gloria Lubben, who is the executive vice president of SecurAlarm LLC, said there have been a lot of advancements when it comes to door access control technology.

“We’re seeing more of an interest in mobile credentials where we’re essentially not incurring the expense of cards and fobs on behalf of the company, but instead we are issuing a credential to the users’ phone and the phone becomes their credential,” Lubben said.

Dormitories’ across most college campuses have already implemented card access. The technology also allows doors to be locked during off-hours and when a threat has occurred. While the change in accessibility may not be welcomed by all, Russell said we’ve seen similar sacrifices happen before in the name of security.

“We’ve accepted those types of operational downsides before, if you think about after 9/11 where we changed the way you’d access an airplane,” he said. “We’ve kind of accepted that as the norm now.”

We reached out to MSU campus security for comment, we have not heard back.