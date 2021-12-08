Nightlock: Security device credited with saving lives at Oxford

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan company is being credited with keeping students safe during last week’s school shooting at Oxford High School.

Nightlock is based in Mt. Morris. It was started by two brothers nine years ago, and focused mainly on residential safety. But after the Parkland School shooting in Florida, Founders Joe and Jack Taylor came up with the floor-mounted emergency lock to be used in schools.

There are 700 of them located throughout Oxford High School, and parents there are crediting the system with saving lives.

The Nightlock devices are used in more than 300 school districts in Michigan, as well as several other states. Joe Taylor says their phone has been ringing non-stop since last week’s shooting in Oxford.

The state of Michigan passed a bill in 2020 that allows certain barricade devices to be installed in schools.