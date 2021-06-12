Secret Lake Michigan beaches you need to visit

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is home to beaches that are often rated among the best in the world.

Big beaches like Grand Haven, Holland and Oval Beach often claim the awards, but off the beaten path are some gems even locals have never heard of. Here’s a look at some secret beaches you need to visit.

COVERT TOWNSHIP PARK

80559 32nd Ave., Covert, MI 49043

Just as the name suggests, this beach is as secret as they come. Just a 10-minute drive from downtown South Haven, even if you have directions to Covert Township Park it can still be hard to find. Tucked off winding and tree-covered 32nd Avenue, Covert Township Park offers a secluded campground with a spectacular beach.

There is only a small gravel lot to park in, so make sure to get there early on weekends. The beach is free if you are lucky enough to live in Covert Township. Everyone else has to pay $8. You can also rent a kayak or paddleboard for the day at the beach.

Covert Township Park on May 20, 2021. (Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

LAKETOWN BEACH

6710 142nd Ave., Holland, MI 49423

This is one of the most scenic spots anywhere along the Lake Michigan shoreline, but despite being just miles from both Saugatuck and Holland, Laketown Beach is still relatively unknown.

The secrecy is at least partially because it is a very difficult hike to get to the beach. You have to climb dozens of sand-covered stairs then run down a large dune. The climb up the stairs on the way back is even more difficult. From the top of the dunes, the views are stunning and crowds rarely gather at the beach.

There are a limited number of parking spots at the end of 142nd Avenue, so go early on weekends. Make sure to obey the no-parking zones; they are strictly enforced.

If you show up and there aren’t any parking spots available, Saugatuck Dunes State Park is less than 2 miles away.

Laketown Beach in Laketown Township. (May 24, 2021)

WINDSNEST PARK

7905 Margaret Ave., West Olive, MI 49460

For miles along the lakeshore, you can see the smokestack at the Consumers Energy J.H. Campbell Generating Complex in Port Sheldon Township. Near the base of that smokestack is a secret beach you’ve likely never heard of.

Windsnest Park boasts a short boardwalk that gets you to nearly 1,000 feet of sandy lakeshore in less than a minute. It also has new bathrooms and redesigned playground. Situated halfway between Grand Haven and Holland, it’s a pretty quick trip for anyone in metro Grand Rapids.

There’s also a free parking lot that usually has enough room even on busy summer weekends.

Lake Michigan at Windsnest Park between Holland and Grand Haven. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

LAKE HARBOR PARK

4635 Lake Harbor Road, Norton Shores, MI 49441

Where Mona Lake flows into Lake Michigan is one of West Michigan’s best kept secrets.

Lake Harbor Park is along the drive between giant beaches at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park and Pere Marquette Park.

The half-mile wooded walk from the parking lot follows the channel to Lake Michigan. It leads you to a beach that stretches for 4,000 feet along Lake Michigan.

The park is a massive 189 acres in total with multiple hiking trails through the woods and along a dune.

Lake Harbor Park in Norton Shores on May 21, 2021. (Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

MEINERT PARK & FLOWER CREEK DUNES NATURE PRESERVE

8355 Meinert Park Road and 8501 Meinert Park Road, Montague, MI 49437

This secret beach is a two-for-one special that you need to find time to visit.

Meinert Park itself is a beautiful stretch of secluded lakeshore that includes the outlet of Little Flower Creek.

You can also hike just north to the Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve — a large stretch of protected dune land. It includes Flower Creek and has a boardwalk along the bluff with panoramic views of Lake Michigan.

The beaches are just northwest of Montague. With its proximity to US-31, it is only an hour drive from Grand Rapids.