Second Michigan school mistakenly award scholarships to students

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A second university in Michigan says it erroneously notified students that they would receive top tuition awards, just days after Central Michigan University said its prospective students were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships.

Oakland University in Rochester Hills said Friday that due to human error email notifications were sent to some admitted students saying they were entitled to receive its Platinum Presidential Scholar Award. Those students didn’t meet eligibility requirements for the award.

Central Michigan University said Friday that its admissions director no longer works at that school after 58 youths received messages last weekend telling them they had won an award that includes full tuition and room and board.