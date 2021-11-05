Search is active for missing student who was visiting MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities a week later still are searching for a college student who was last seen visiting friends at Michigan State University.

Foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

Santo is from Rochester Hills in suburban Detroit and attends Grand Valley State University in western Michigan.

Santo was on the MSU campus around midnight on Oct. 29. Police believe he was on foot; his car has been located.

The search has focused on the Red Cedar River, which flows through campus, though police say they’re checking “other possibilities.”