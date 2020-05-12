Search for missing man in White Cloud area

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in White Cloud are looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department described Justin Gunneson, 51, as 5-foot-10 and about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-design jacket and pants.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Deputy Peacock at 231.689.7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288.

Authorities say Gunneson was reported missing Monday but was last seen in the White Cloud area around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They say he left on foot and hasn’t been in touch with anyone since then.