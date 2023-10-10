UPDATE 10 a.m. Tuesday: The sheriff’s department is now saying the child is almost three, or 2-years-old. The child’s updated age has been changed in this story to 2 years old.

According to Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush, his department received a call about the missing child at 2:05 p.m.

Crews searched the Looking Glass River for the missing toddler in Clinton County Tuesday morning. (Image: Ernie Hedberg)

The child was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with dinosaurs, shorts with sharks and no shoes.

Sheriff Dush said the toddler was at home with a babysitter. The babysitter told investigators she went to take a shower and was in the shower less than 10 minutes when the boy disappeared, according to the sheriff.

The child was seen walking north on Bauer Rd. and was seen by multiple people in the area of Avalon and Riverside Dr.

The sheriff said law enforcement from multiple agencies, including dive teams and the state police helicopter are helping in the search. They are using drones and thermal imaging cameras to search for the child.

Sheriff Dush is asking for all locals in the area to check all buildings, hunting blinds and property for any sign of the child.

Video sent to 6 News by a WLNS employee shows crews from Grand Ledge walking through water – near or in the Looking Glass River.

UPDATE 8:40 a.m. Tuesday: The missing 2-year-old’s Grandfather, John Jones, talked to 6 News about Germain.

UPDATE 7:40 a.m. Tuesday: On Tuesday morning there was a huge turnout of volunteers at the Watertown Township Hall to help search for the missing 2-year-old boy.

On Tuesday morning there was a huge turnout of volunteers at the Watertown Township Hall to help search for the missing 2-year-old boy. Oct. 10, 2023 (WLNS)

UPDATE 7:10 a.m. Tuesday: The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it had been unable to locate the boy overnight.

Specialized units worked throughout the night and at this time, have been unable to locate the missing child. We will try to provide updates throughout the day as they become available. As you get up this morning, if you live in the area, please check your outbuildings, vehicles, trees, etc. The missing boy is reported to also be a climber and could be in a tree or any other elevated structure.

Search and rescue operations will resume with volunteers this morning at 7am. Any volunteers should meet at the Watertown Township Hall. All volunteers should come dressed appropriately for the operation and the weather. The township hall is located at 12803 S Wacousta Rd, Grand Ledge, MI 48837. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

UPDATE: Clinton County Undersheriff Mike Gute explains to 6 News why they have asked civilians to wait until Tuesday morning to assist.

“They [law enforcement and specialized search and rescue teams] prepared themselves for the elements. What it does mean is the helicopters with infrared-seeking devices on their helicopters to be able to look down and see heat sources. And when there are a lot of people in the woods, it kind of detracts from that. They don’t know who the victim may be… because of Germain [the missing child] being autistic, look inside things don’t just expect him to be walking around. He may be hidden. He is a climber. He may be in a tree or something like that. So, we are asking people to check their own property”

UPDATE: From the Clinton County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page:

This afternoon at just after 2pm, Clinton County Central Dispatch received a call of a missing child on S. Bauer Rd just north of Clark Rd in Watertown Township. The 2 year old boy pictured walked away from his residence and has not been seen since. He is autistic and non-verbal. We are seeking assistance from the public in locating him. If you live in the area, please check your home, outbuildings, cameras, etc. We are continuing the search with specialized resources this evening with the hope of locating him. If we are unsuccessful this evening, we will bring in more volunteers in the morning. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. We will update if he is located. Any volunteers looking to help in the morning should meet at the Watertown Township Hall at 7am. Clinton County Sheriff Department Facebook page update 8:57 p.m. Oct. 9

UPDATE: Officials are asking people nearby to check trees as well as other places such as sheds because the child likes to climb. The Michigan State Police have their helicopter assisting in the search and in order to make the search easier, officials say only authorized personnel are needed in the area at this time.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for a missing two-year-old boy in Clinton County is continuing tonight.

The child was last seen wearing “boy as last seen wearing gray-and-blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt; having long, curly black hair; and not wearing shoes.”

Clinton County Sheriff officials have been searching for the boy, described as “non-verbal, special needs” has been ongoing for hours. Officials are asking residents near Bauer Rd. and Clark Rd. to check sheds and other places a child may hide.

Josh Sanchez reports from the scene that over 100 volunteers are attempting to locate the child.

However, the department is asking civilians to not step up to assist at this time.

From the department’s Facebook.

At this time, we are not requesting any more civilian volunteers. We will not be deploying any more civilian teams after dark, however will continue our efforts into the evening hours with other resources. We would like to thank everyone who showed up to assist this afternoon. Please keep the family in your prayers as we move forward. Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Department

HAPPENING NOW: A massive search is underway for a missing child in Clinton County. Police are setting up to search though the night and are asking people who want to help search to head to Watertown Township Hall. @WLNS pic.twitter.com/4OV6CFa3rd — Josh Sanchez WLNS (@JoshSanTV) October 9, 2023

UPDATE: Josh Sanchez has returned from the scene. He reports Michigan State Police, Clinton County Sheriff and officials from the Office of the Michigan Attorney General are on site. Delta Township Fire Department is also present.