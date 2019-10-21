SCOTUS throws out order to redraw districts in 2020

UNDATED (WOOD) — The U.S. Supreme Court says Michigan does not have to redraw maps and hold special elections next year over a legal challenge to gerrymandered districts.

The Monday ruling was no surprise because the court said in June that it didn’t have authority over partisan politics like drawing boundary lines.

Democrats argued that the Republican-drawn boundaries were done in such a way to disadvantage Democratic candidates. A panel of three federal judges initially ruled that most of the congressional districts, as well as a number of state legislative districts, would have to be redrawn, that new elections would have to held and that state senators not scheduled to be on the ballot until 2022 would have to stand again in 2020.

The Supreme Court ruling means that as things stand now, there won’t be any district changes for the 2020 election.

By 2022, after the 2020 census, all of the districts will be redrawn. Because of a ballot proposal passed by voters last year, that redistricting will be done by a bipartisan committee.