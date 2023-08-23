GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some schools will take half days or close as heat index values are expected to reach over 100 degrees in West Michigan this week.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools said its elementary, intermediate, and middle schools will have half days Wednesday and Thursday. Central High School will also have half days, but Grand Haven High School will be open as planned for full days. Open Door Child Care will only be available in the morning for those two days, according to GHAPS.

Cedar Springs Public Schools said Beach Elementary School will be closed Thursday, while all other schools will follow their regular schedules.

More school districts are expected to follow suit.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for Allegan, Barry, Kent and Ottawa counties from noon Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Heat advisories have been issued for Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Van Buren countries from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Friday.

Due to hot temperatures and high humidity, heat index values are expected to reach as high as 104 degrees.

Those who work or will be spending time outside are told to take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, staying in an air-conditioned room and checking on relatives and neighbors.