GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A special school safety Michigan House task force issued its preliminary report Thursday, saying some recommendations from a similar task force in 2018 were never implemented.

The committee first started meeting in January in response to the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead. Four Democrats and Four Republican are on the task force.

According to the report, the task force found that some recommendations from a 2018 school safety task force were never implemented. The state representatives have started to draft bills to implement five of those recommendations.

Those bills will include updating drills, creating standard definitions for safety protocols, updating building codes, requiring training for school staff.

Another bill that is being drafted would create an ISD position that focuses on mental health services and a second position that focuses on building security and threat assessment.

The representatives are also drafting a bill that would give funding to help Oxford Community Schools return to class, the report says.

The report also lists recommendations that may be coming from the task force, include giving more funding for school based health centers, recommending schools keep lockdown kits and putting Okay2Say information on school ID cards.

A more detailed report is expected to come later.