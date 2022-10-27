In this image made from video, an empty classroom is shown at David Ellis Academy in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Householder File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state will soon be accepting applications for scholarships for future teachers and stipends for full-time student teachers.

Applications will open Monday for the MI Future Educator Fellowships and MI Future Educator Stipend. The programs were created and funded in the education budget signed earlier this year. It is part of the state’s effort to hire and train more qualified teachers.

As part of the MI Future Educator Fellowships, up to 2,500 aspiring teachers will be awarded $10,000 in scholarships to help lower the cost of higher education.

The MI Future Educator Stipend provides full-time student teachers $9,600 while they complete their final semesters of teacher preparation. Student teachers unpaid by their local district are told to apply through the MiSSG Portal.

For eligibility requirements and to apply online, visit the state’s website or contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov or by calling 1.888.447.2687.