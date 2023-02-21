EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A scholarship named after one of the victims who died during the shooting on Michigan State University’s campus has raised more than $100,000.

The Brian Fraser Presidential Memorial Scholarship was started as a collaboration between Fraser’s parents and the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Fraser was president of the fraternity’s MSU chapter.

Since the scholarship launched, it has raised more than $100,000. The money will be used to help future MSU Phi Delta Theta chapter presidents fund their college education.

“It is our hope at Phi Delta Theta and the hope of Brian’s parents that each Phi who receives this scholarship will embody Brian’s charismatic, contagious smile and caring, loyal energy,” the fraternity announced.