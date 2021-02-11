Scholarship geared toward retainment, filling skilled trade jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is trying to fill hundreds of thousands of skilled trade and health care jobs by the year 2028.

One of the incentives it’s using is $100,000 in annual scholarships geared towards retaining our state’s top talent.

The scholarship is made possible by Community Choice Credit Union. Now in its 20th year, shelling out $100,000 annually in 20 $5,000 yearly scholarships to Michigan students.

Before, the scholarship was only available to graduating high schoolers, but it’s been expanded to accommodate those hoping to continue their education and people working their way into the skilled trade field, people of all ages.

“We decided to reallocate last year based on the changing educational landscape to include continuing education,” Community Engagement Manager of Community Choice Credit Union Jeremy Cybulski said. “Maybe they were seeking professional degrees, teachers being recertified or maybe somebody who had set aside their educational goals to raise a family or pursue their career and are now looking to go back.”

In Cybulski’s time as community engagement manager, he says he’s seen many applicants and recipients that have left an impact on him, but none like freshman Brianna Trepins, a member of the Lacrosse team at Aquinas College studying dentistry who received it last year.

“One in particular that I remember is Brianna. She actually is very big into Lacrosse. You can just tell when we were doing our interview that she just lit up talking about it,” Cybulski said. “I have definitely met some unique and wonderful individuals over the last couple of years – who have been in my mind, significant success stories and are already contributing to their communities.”

That success within communities is something Community Choice Credit Union looks for in its recipients. Trepins started her own business aimed at giving back in a way especially personal way for her, through sport.

“My side hustle, LAXZOO. Everybody hears about that. When I joined Lacrosse in eighth grade. I didn’t really think it would go anywhere and it ended up going everywhere,” Trepins said. “We have a Facebook, Instagram and website. What we do is restring lacrosse pole heads because everybody has like two or three sticks I feel like, which is insane cause they’re like $300 each. Everybody has these extra sticks just laying around. I thought why don’t I try and take those, clean them up and give them to these kids that can’t really afford them.”

This is exactly what she has done, she hopes through her work that more children will be exposed to and fall in love with lacrosse as she has.

“It’s amazing really because she uses the money to then go out and buy sticks to donate to kids who wanted to play the sport but maybe couldn’t afford to buy that $200 stick,” Cybulski said. “You know that to me; is the kind of person you want to support. That’s indicative of who we’re looking for as an applicant. Someone who believes in the future of Michigan.”

And that application to the scholarship, Trepins said, was one of the best things she’s ever done.

“It helps so much. It’s helped me so much especially during the first and second semester of college. I feel like adjusting to college life is so much different than trying to adjust to high school,” Trepins said. “This scholarship was such a blessing in all honesty. It’s done so much for me already.”

Scholarship applications will still be accepted until the end of the month.

“Winning one of these scholarships might only be a portion of the cost of your education, but you know, we’re making an investment not only in these students and their educational goals but also the future of Michigan,” Cybulski said.