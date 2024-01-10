GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lions fans across the state are excited for the debut of playoff football at Ford Field, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging people to stay vigilant and watch out for scammers when trying to score tickets.

“Online ticket sales come with a certain amount of risk. It is easy for scammers to create a phony screenshot of a ticket that doesn’t exist or has previously been sold,” Nessel said in a news release.

Anyone shopping for tickets should be leery of scammers trying to cash in on the Lions success. She recommends all buyers review the AG Department’s Online Ticket Purchasing recommendations.

Some of the most common scams involve payment apps like Apple Pay, Cash App and Venmo.

“Scammers impersonating your bank may call to alert you about ‘suspicious activity’ on your account and direct you to send money to yourself or ‘the bank’s address’ to reverse a transaction or to verify the account is not frozen. Your bank will never tell you to send money to anyone, not even yourself,” Nessel said in a statement.

Ticket sellers can also fall for scams. One of the most common scams involve fake checks, where a potential buyer sends a check or a cashier’s check for considerably more than the cost of the tickets.

“They ask the seller to deposit the check and refund them the difference, but the check is a counterfeit, and the seller is scammed out of their money plus any other funds from the fake check as well as bank fees. Banks do not assume those losses,” Nessel stated.

The Attorney General’s office recommends making sure you use a reputable website for any purchases and do your research. Look for sellers with “long histories of satisfied customers and make sure the online bid amount is listed in American dollars.” Nessel also recommends using a credit card instead of cash or checking accounts. Those added protections should give you the ability to dispute a charge.

For people who believe they are victims of a scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team.