Beware of tricks involving Michigan auto insurance refunds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is warning Michiganders to be aware of scammers who may try and exploit the recent announcement that Michigan drivers will be receiving refunds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA.)

“Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said in a press release. “Your refund check or ACH deposit will come directly from your insurer, and you will not have to take any action to receive it. Never give out personal information to a caller claiming to be from your insurance company.”

The MCCA announced in December that Michigan car insurance policyholders will receive $400 per vehicle, if that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

DIFS is warning that if you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a representative of the MCCA, your auto insurance company or another official, end the communication with the individual reaching out to you, and contact your auto insurer directly.

Michiganders who have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833.ASK.DIFS (833.275.3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

If you would like to learn more about the MCCA refunds, DIFS has launched a consumer FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and tells consumers what to do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.