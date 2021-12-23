SANTO UPDATE: MSU Police still don’t think foul play was involved in case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety have released another update on Brendan Santo, a Grand Valley State University student who was last seen on MSU’s campus before vanishing.

MSU Police started their update saying they are thinking of the Santo family as the holiday season rolls around.

“The family of Brendan Santo, who has been missing since Oct. 29, continues to be in our thoughts and weighs heavy on the hearts of our officers and investigators who have been working so hard on this case,” MSU Police said.

The investigation has led officials to the Red Cedar River and it continues to be “of particular interest,” MSU Police said.

MSU Police did say they will continue to explore other possibilities outside of the river.

Local, state and federal partners have reviewed the work of MSU Police and the MSU Police said they still don’t think foul play is involved.

No one has seen Santo since he went missing and the search efforts have not turned up any of his personal items, MSU Police said.

MSU Police say searching the water is complex and challenging and they have used sonar, canines and other underwater technologies as part of the search.

“While we have searched these areas of interest in the Red Cedar with divers, it is not possible to search the entire river with divers. Challenges of searching the river is the current, depth, visibility, obstacles present, as well as other underwater entanglement hazards. We have consulted with engineers and water experts as part of our search operation to determine next steps,” MSU Police said.

MSU Police and Public safety has received hundreds of tips.

The investigative team looks at each individual tip and evaluates what follow-up investigation can be conducted and then performs that follow-up as necessary.

Since Santo’s disappearance, the reward fund has grown and is now held in an independent account at Genisys Credit Union managed by a third party.