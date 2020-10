Sandbag thrown from highway overpass injures driver below

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 40-pound sandbag thrown from a freeway overpass smashed the windshield of a car and seriously injured the driver in suburban Detroit, police said.

The man who threw the sandbag was arrested after telling someone about what he did, police said.

“The victim was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously hurt or killed,” state police said on Twitter. “Throwing anything onto the freeway from a overpass or the the embankment can cause serious damage, injuries or death.”

Felonious Assault: On 10/4 at approximately 1100 PM, troopers were dispatched to

westbound I-96 near Old Plank Road, Lyon Township to assist Oakland County Sherriff with a traffic crash investigation. Upon arriving it was determined troopers would conduct the investigation. pic.twitter.com/65dkUdpu5v — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 5, 2020

The incident occurred Sunday night at an Interstate 96 overpass in Oakland County’s Lyon Township.

The suspect was involved in a crash, left his vehicle along I-96 and walked to a highway overpass that was under construction. That’s where he found sandbags and began throwing them on I-96, state police.

The man was in jail while prosecutors reviewed the case for charges.