GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The bells are ringing throughout West Michigan, signaling the start of the Salvation Army of Kent County red kettle kickoff.

This year’s kettle goal is $1.7 million, which will help fund programs year-round. Major Tim Meyer, the grand valley area commander, said the need is greater than ever, yet donations are down.

The Salvation Army encourages you to help out any time you see a red kettle, or donate online at sakentcounty.org.

