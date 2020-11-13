Saginaw Valley St. campus closed amid public safety response

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The campus of Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan was closed Friday due to an ongoing public safety situation, the school said.

The school near Saginaw, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, had warned people Thursday night to avoid its Science West building until further notice, but didn’t provide details.

Early Friday, the school tweeted that the campus would be closed for the day. It said: “Police continue to be on campus, responding to an individual in distress” and that no students “have been involved.”

The school, which has about 9,000 students, also asked people to avoid several other areas of campus, including the Science East building and a library.