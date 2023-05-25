GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal and local law enforcement agencies are launching a “Safe Summer” campaign, aimed at cracking down gun violence.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Dave Boysen and Battle Creek Police Department Chief Shannon Bagley are holding a news conference about gun violence in Kalamazoo at 11 a.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The city of Kalamazoo has recorded six homicides so far this year. Guns were used in five of them.

“Reducing gun violence is a top priority for the City of Kalamazoo,” Boysen said in a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “The level of gun violence that we have experienced so far this year is unacceptable. We know that a small number of people drive majority of the gun violence. Safe Summer 2023 will send a clear message to them that if you choose to be a shooter in our community, we will be working closely with our federal law enforcement partners to make sure you are held accountable. I would like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan for making this initiative possible. We are excited to work with our federal partners to keep Kalamazoo safe.”

Gun violence usually gets worse when the weather is better. Through September, the U.S. Attorney’s Office promised to issue federal charges against anyone who has a gun that ballistics show was involved in a crime.

“Gun violence is an epidemic across America and here in Michigan that inflicts immense trauma on communities,” Totten said in a statement. “This program directs the most serious consequences to the most dangerous offenders. While we’ll never prosecute our way out of this epidemic – and wrap-around prevention programs are important – we must hold violent offenders accountable for their callous actions. I am grateful to our law enforcement and community partners for their support and commitment to making our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

The program is focused on West Michigan cities with the most gun violence, including Benton Harbor, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids and neighboring cities Kentwood and Wyoming, and Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.