GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ryan Kelley, who has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection, has had his next court date pushed back.

Kelley was originally scheduled to be in court again on Wednesday. It has now been pushed back to Dec. 8, court records show.

He has been charged with misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against person or property in any restricted grounds or buildings and destruction of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

In a notice filed on Tuesday, Kelley’s attorney also noted his campaign for Michigan governor is officially over, which could impact his bond travel requirements.

“Defense Counsel would, however, note that Mr. Ryan Kelley is still actively involved in political issues throughout the state of Michigan, and is contemplating whether he will run for a different state or federal position,” his attorney wrote in the filing.

Kelley lost in the primary to GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.