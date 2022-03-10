Ruff news: Dog handlers at Michigan prisons get pay cut

by: Associated Press

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan prisoners who are trusted to train dogs are getting a 42% pay cut to $1.54 per day after a mistake was discovered by the Corrections Department.

Prisoners already receive low wages for their work behind bars. Now a pay cut from $2.65 per day hurts, especially when the job requires special skills.

The Detroit Free Press says a Corrections Department official made a mistake by approving the higher pay rate around 2011.

Men who train dogs at the Alger prison say they must have a good record and complete an eight-week training program to get the jobs. 

