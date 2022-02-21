Roy Levy Williams, aide to 3 Michigan governors, dies at 83

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state capitol lansing 100818_1539039600476.jpg.jpg

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Roy Levy Williams, a former auto executive who also worked for three Michigan governors, has died at his suburban Detroit home. He was 83.

Williams’ family says Monday in a release that he died Feb. 11 in Grosse Pointe Woods following a brief illness.

They said Williams served as an aide under governors William Milliken and John Engler, both Republicans, and Democrat James Blanchard. He later started a management consulting firm and spent nearly two decades with the then-Chrysler Corp. where he oversaw community relations.

He also was president and chief executive of the Detroit Urban League and a member of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!