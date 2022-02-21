Roy Levy Williams, aide to 3 Michigan governors, dies at 83

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Roy Levy Williams, a former auto executive who also worked for three Michigan governors, has died at his suburban Detroit home. He was 83.

Williams’ family says Monday in a release that he died Feb. 11 in Grosse Pointe Woods following a brief illness.

They said Williams served as an aide under governors William Milliken and John Engler, both Republicans, and Democrat James Blanchard. He later started a management consulting firm and spent nearly two decades with the then-Chrysler Corp. where he oversaw community relations.

He also was president and chief executive of the Detroit Urban League and a member of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.