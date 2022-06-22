GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In light of World Refugee Day, a Michigan nonprofit held a roundtable this week discussing refugee resettlement in Michigan.

The virtual roundtable featuring panelists representing many parts of the state, included Mihaela Mitrofan, the director of Samaritas New American Programs.

Mitrofan told the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Wednesday the panel gave her the “opportunity to tell the story” of her humanitarian efforts during a trip to Ukraine and Romania. She said the trip put her on the forefront of refugees’ journey to flee worn-torn Ukraine and reach safety in another country.

A Romainian-American, Mitrofan said it is her duty to bring light to refugees’ challenges and share their stories.

“I do believe that by deciding to go there, I have a stronger voice advocating for helping Ukranian refugees,” Mitrofan said. “It makes my story even more authentic and even more personal.”

The full virtual roundtable can be viewed on YouTube. Other panelists included Fatima Mirzad, a former Afghan refugee; Ben Cabanaw, a state refugee coordinator for the Office of Global Michigan; and Scott Preston, a special projects manager for Global Detroit.