Rothbury foundry closing at year’s end

by: WOODTV.com staff

barber steel foundry

An undated photo from Barber Steel Foundry’s website.

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — A foundry in Rothbury will close forever by the end of the year, costing more than 60 people their jobs.

According to paperwork (PDF) filed with the state last week, Pennsylvania-based Wabtec Company is closing the Barber Steel Foundry on W. Winston Road “as a result of declining business conditions.”

A total of 61 jobs are being eliminated. The bulk of the people losing their jobs are described as “laborers,” though other positions being affected include managers, maintenance, clerks and an engineer.

The metal casting plant will shut down entirely by Dec. 31.

