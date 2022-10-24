SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — A Colorado man was killed on an Upper Peninsula road Sunday when the roof rack of another vehicle hit his pickup truck.

It happened around 1 p.m. on M-28 near Driggs River Road in Seney Township, about 25 miles east of Munising.

Michigan State Police say Matthew Morgrette of Colorado was driving east on M-28 when the kayak and roof rack on a westbound passenger car came loose and struck Morgrette’s pickup truck. The roof rack pierced the windshield of the pickup, killing Morgrette.

Morgrette’s wife was in the pickup at the time but was not injured.

The kayak hit a third vehicle that was behind Morgrette, causing minor damage but no injuries. The driver of the passenger car, a 58-year-old Wisconsin man, was not injured.

MSP said that once finished, its investigation will be forwarded to the Schoolcraft County prosecutor, who will decide whether any charges are warranted and if so, what.