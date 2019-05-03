Michigan

Rocker Jack White receives honorary doctorate in Detroit

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Rocker Jack White is now a doctor.

The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer received an honorary doctorate of humane letters Friday from Wayne State University, which he briefly attended. The school cited "his dedication to Detroit and significant contributions to the arts."

White also was lauded for his local philanthropy. White says he could initially only afford a few film classes at the school, but they inspired his craft.

The 43-year-old White has earned multiple Grammy awards and nominations both as a solo artist and as a member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.

White founded Third Man Records in Detroit in 2001 before relocating to Nashville, Tennessee. He opened a Third Man retail store near Wayne State in 2015 and added a vinyl record pressing plant a couple of years later.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience

Photo Galleries