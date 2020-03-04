Road closed after head-on crash near Newaygo

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a head-on crash near Newaygo Wednesday.

Newaygo County dispatchers said the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Baseline Road and Locust Avenue in Big Prairie Township, northeast of Newaygo.

The sheriff’s office said Baseline is closed between Locust and North Pine Avenues while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Dispatchers said Aero Med was called to the scene, but the extent or number of injuries are unknown.