Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Retailers, car dealerships reopen today

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Retailers and auto dealer showrooms can reopen by appointment only starting Tuesday.

There can be no more than 10 customers inside the retailer at a time and social distancing requirements are to be followed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the lifting of restrictions last week and allowed gatherings of up to 10 people. Medical, dental and veterinary producers will be allowed starting Friday.

Restaurants and bars will remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan.

On Friday, Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through June 12, reiterating a warning that reengaging the state too quickly could lead to a second spike of coronavirus. Under the order, places like theaters, gyms and casinos must remain closed.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Report price-gouging to the Michigan Attorney General: 1.877.765.8388

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

List: Restaurants open for takeout, delivery during dine-ban

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 