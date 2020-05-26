Retailers, car dealerships reopen today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Retailers and auto dealer showrooms can reopen by appointment only starting Tuesday.

There can be no more than 10 customers inside the retailer at a time and social distancing requirements are to be followed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the lifting of restrictions last week and allowed gatherings of up to 10 people. Medical, dental and veterinary producers will be allowed starting Friday.

Restaurants and bars will remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan.

On Friday, Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through June 12, reiterating a warning that reengaging the state too quickly could lead to a second spike of coronavirus. Under the order, places like theaters, gyms and casinos must remain closed.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.