Restaurants, bars statewide can reopen with capacity limits today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurants and bars statewide can reopen to customers with capacity limits starting Monday.

More restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are being eased as it has come under better control. The stay-at-home order is over, retail shops can operate without appointments. Groups of up to 100 can gather outside with social distancing, up from a threshold of 10.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

On Friday, Whitmer said places like hair salons and barber shops could reopen on June 10 in northern Michigan and statewide five days later.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still amping up testing — the goal is to run 30,000 samples daily. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.