Restaurant owners push to set data benchmarks for restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The push continues to allow restaurants to welcome more patrons, but it doesn’t look like anything will change in the immediate future.

When restaurants reopened at the start of the month, they were told they may operate at 25%capacity and with a 10 p.m. until Feb. 21. That date was pushed back on Feb. 4, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services altered and extended its epidemic order through March 29. Many restaurant owners did not immediately realize the change, which was not loudly announced.

In Lansing Thursday, restaurant owners told the Republican-led House Oversight Committee that they are worried their businesses won’t survive.

Peter Beukema, the CEO of West Michigan-based Suburban Inns, said three of his four properties are indefinitely closed and his business so far this year is down 76% compared to the start of 2020.

“No one had any idea that it’d be almost a year and we’re still locked down, and now another month and a half just got added on under the cover of youth sports,” he said. “The only thing that will save our business is to be open, open at 100% capacity. We need our pools open, our meeting rooms open, we need to be open as an industry.:

Tired of repeated delays, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has asked for capacity limits to be tied to test positivity rates. But throughout this pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has rebuffed efforts to create specific metrics for when restrictions change.