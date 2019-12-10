Rescued snowy owl recovering well at GR center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A snowy owl rescued on Drummond Island is recovering at the Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids.

Last week, the owl was picked up on the road on the island in Lake Huron near the Upper Peninsula. The bird probably became exhausted from being malnourished and dehydrated, according to the Drummond Island Animal Clinic, which has chronicled the bird’s journey on Facebook.

Specialists say the owl has been doing well in the rehab center, eating critters like mice and a squirrel.

It’s unknown how long the owl will need rehabilitation services. It’s expected the owl will be released in the wild on Drummond Island once it gains enough weight and strength.