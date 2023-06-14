GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a state budget due on the governor’s desk by the end of the month, leaders in the Legislature have not reached an agreement yet.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, held a news conference Wednesday morning to lay out what Republicans have suggested to get the spending plans passed.

Nesbitt, flanked by other Republican members of the Senate, said his party has offered 175 amendments and dozens of suggestions about how to get some of the minority on board with what Democrats are currently considering. All, he said, have been rebuffed.

He says Republicans are still willing to work with Democrats, but within some parameters. Some of those conditions include using the surplus to pay down long-term debt and on infrastructure improvements. One idea is fixing bridges in need of repair.

“We’re putting this out on the table to show that we’re ready to find a landing spot on a bipartisan budget,” Nesbitt said. “And then the larger budget, continue to put out ideas with the $9 billion surplus out there, saying let’s use those dollars for things such as $1.5 billion would fix every local bridge in critical condition in the state, whether it’s in Detroit or Marquette, whether it’s in Southfield or in St. Joe.”

Democrats don’t need Republicans to pass their budgets because they majorities in both chambers. In the Senate, however, they need at least six minority votes to put the spending bills into effect immediately. Otherwise, the bills could pass but not go into effect until 90 days after the session is adjourned. The budgets need to be in place Oct. 1 for the new fiscal year. That would be well before a typical adjournment sometime in late December.