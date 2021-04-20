Republicans knock Whitmer’s trip to see ailing dad as hypocritical

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing strong criticism from Republican lawmakers after it was discovered that she left the state to vista her elderly father several weeks ago.

After two of the governor’s top lieutenants were discovered to have gone on spring break, there were questions about a double standard as she and her administration continued to warn others not to travel out of the state.

Whitmer’s office confirms that she did indeed travel but insists it was not a spring break and was rather to visit her ailing father, who lives in Florida during the winters.

Related Content Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic

“It was a two-day trip. I wasn’t out partying in Miami,” Whitmer said during a Tuesday interview with The Washington Post. “It’s a very different situation than what they’re portraying and I think, unfortunately, in this environment, people are more focused on scoring political points than actually doing the work to keep people safe and to get our economy back on track.”

That’s not good enough for Republicans, who say they have no quarrel with the governor for wanting to be with her dad but also argue that as the leader of the state, her trip was hypocritical.

“No one here has a problem with the actions the governor has taken. Everyone here supports being able to go and visit their elderly father,” state Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, said at a Tuesday news conference in Lansing. “The problem is if you or I did those exact same actions, this governor would scold you and say that you are the problem. And that’s the issue here today: It’s the gross hypocrisy that comes from this administration.”

The precise where and when of the governor’s trip have not been disclosed and a statement from Whitmer’s office made it seem unlikely that information would be made public:

“Due to ongoing security concerns, we will not comment further on the governor’s personal schedule,” the statement read in part.