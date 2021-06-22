Reports: VP Harris to visit Detroit to promote vaccinations

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday that she’s “honored” to lead the National Space Council. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit next week, according to several reports.

The Detroit News says that Harris will visit Detroit on Monday. It’s unclear at this time exactly where she will be.

Harris’ trip will be a part of her tour encouraging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The announcement of Harris’ trip comes as coronavirus restrictions were lifted Tuesday in Michigan. MIOSHA issued new rules that give workplaces discretion on requiring daily health screenings, masks and social distancing. Health care settings are exempt from the newest workplace update.

The restriction changes come as more people get vaccinated and Michigan’s coronavirus metrics continue to show marked improvements. The state on Tuesday reported only 91 new cases and 15 additional related deaths.

More than 61% of Michigan residents age 16 and up have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Among the population age 12 and up, that figure is about 56%.

Additional details about Harris’ visit will be released at a later time.