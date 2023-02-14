GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The father of the gunman who shot and killed three students at Michigan State University and injured five others said that his son started getting “evil and mean” after the death of his mother in 2020, NBC reports.

Anthony McRae, 43, opened fire at MSU Monday evening and then led police on a manhunt that ended with him dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the home he shared with his father, Michael McRae.

His father said Anthony McRae had a hard time processing the loss of his mother, who died of a stroke in September 2020, according to NBC.

“He was a mama’s boy. He loved his mom. They were tight. His mom was like his sister,” Michael McRae told NBC.

After her death, Michael McRae said his son quit his warehouse job and stayed in his room all day. He also bought a gun for protection.

“We don’t need no guns in this house,” Michael McRae told NBC that he warned his son. “I said, I hope you got rid of that gun, man. And he said, ‘Yeah, I got rid of it. I got rid it.’”

Anthony McRae did not get rid of the gun but never let his father into his room in their home, according to NBC. Michael McRae found his son was the suspect of the shooting when police and FBI arrived at his house Monday night.

Anthony McRae had served time on probation after pleading guilty to possessing a loaded firearm in 2019. He was released in May 2021, NBC reported. But Michael McRae said his son did not have a history of violence.

“He wasn’t like that,” he told NBC. “He was no danger to nobody like that. He never did anything crazy like this.”

Both authorities and Anthony McRae’s father said they do not know why he chose to open fire at MSU but Michael McRae said his son may have been trying to apply for a job there, according to NBC.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Anthony McRae had served time in prison. He was actually on probation. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.