LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — A Michigan Court of Claims judge has put a hold on the state’s 1931 near-total abortion ban, which means it would not be enforced in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a Tuesday order, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction ordering the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which was named as the defendant, not to enforce the ban.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

Gleicher said there is a “strong likelihood” that defendant Planned Parenthood will succeed in its challenge of the 1931 law, which makes performing an abortion a felony in Michigan but which has been no practical effect since the 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling. Planned Parenthood had argued that it was unconstitutional.

The judge added that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — which a draft document leaked earlier this month indicated may happen — Planned Parenthood and its clients “face a serious danger of irreparable harm.”

“The balancing of hardships strongly weighs in plaintiff’s favor,” she said. “Maintenance of the status quo will not harm the Attorney General.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, had already said she would not enforce the ban — but Gleicher said Planned Parenthood’s argument that the law is unconstitutional and request for an injunction is still valid, especially because Nessel won’t always be the AG.

Nessel praised the court’s decision in a statement and said she will not appeal.

“This injunction is a victory for the millions of Michigan women fighting for their rights. The judge acted quickly in the interest of bodily integrity and personal freedom to preserve this important right and found a likelihood of success in the state law being found unconstitutional. I have no plans to appeal and will comply with the order to provide notice to all state and local officials under my supervision.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Gleicher said other Michigan laws regulating abortion will remain in full effect.

“The Michigan Court of Claims just granted our request for a preliminary injunction against Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban. This means abortion access is protected in Michigan while our full case against the outdated and unconstitutional law proceeds,” Planned Parenthood of Michigan tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “This is a victory for reproductive freedom in Michigan, and we will not stop until this dangerous law is blocked once and for all! #BansOffOurBodies”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called the decision a victory.

It “sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned,” Whitmer said. “It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies.”

The lawsuit by Planned Parenthood, which performs abortions, is one of two legal challenges in the state. Whitmer, who supports abortion rights, has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and declare the 91-year-old law unconstitutional.

The injunction is preliminary only and does not act as a final ruling. The parties must to tell the court within the next 30 days whether a trial should be scheduled.