Report: Woman linked to Clare Co. homicides considered armed and dangerous

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Images the Clare County Sheriff’s Office provided to the media show Judy Boyer (left) and the vehicle she was reportedly seen in while leaving the scene of the shooting. (Courtesy: 9&10 News/Clare County Sheriff’s Office)

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman who left a homicide scene in mid-Michigan’s Clare County should be considered armed and dangerous.

Judy Boyer, 54, was seen leaving the shooting scene in a maroon or red 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck with the license plate of E9507, deputies told 9 and 10 News.

Michigan State troopers, Clare County deputies and Clare police were notified of the crime around 4 p.m. Wednesday, which happened at a home on Harrison Avenue south of East Surrey Road in Clare County’s Grant Township.

9 & 10 News reports two people found injured at the scene have died. Two more bodies were found on the property late Wednesday night, according to the news station.

Boyer is approximately 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds. She has pink hair that’s been buzzed, and was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajama pants and a gray shirt.

Anyone who spots Boyer or her truck is asked to immediately call 911 or the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at 989.539.7166.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!