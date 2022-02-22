Report: Upton to run campaign ad in new district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, will run a campaign ad starting Wednesday.

The Detroit News reports the congressman will spend over $200,000 on the TV ad. It signals a potential Republican primary between Upton and Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.

Both congressman have served in their districts for years, but a new U.S. house map drawn by the Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission puts Upton and Huizenga in the same district.

The new 4th District includes includes Holland, Zeeland and St. Joseph, as well as Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

Huizenga has already said he is running.