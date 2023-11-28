LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — The couple killed in a plane crash in Ludington were both experienced pilots and newlyweds, family members told a Traverse City news station.

The two killed were Randy Strebig, 60, of Angola, Indiana, and his wife Allison Wheaton, 43. The couple’s two dogs also died in the crash, WPBN reports.

It happened Sunday around 10 a.m. when their single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed and caught fire outside the fence of Mason County Airport. The couple had been visiting family in the Ludington area and was headed toward Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Family members told the station that Randy and Allison had been together for 17 years and had just married in September. Strebig’s brother said the couple enjoyed skiing, flying, taking trips, biking, snowmobiling and skydiving.

Randy Strebig owned Strebig Construction in Fort Wayne, Indiana with his brother and two other people. He was also on the aviation board in Steuban County, Indiana.

“He was doing what he loved so much, flying, with his wife Allison ‘blonde girl’ that he also loved so very much, and their dogs Jack and Bernadette, when they made their final flight home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” read a social media post by Strebig Construction.

Allison was the founder and executive director of Summit Equestrian Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, WPBN reports.

It is not clear what led up to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.