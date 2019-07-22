Report: Swimmer missing in Lake Michigan

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States Coast Guard has joined the search for a swimmer who disappeared in Lake Michigan near Ludington State Park.

The CBS affiliate in Cadillac reports authorities are trying to locate a 19-year-old man who got caught in the current along with two other swimmers who have been accounted for.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office took the call around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the CBS station.

The missing man is the second swimmer to disappear in that section of Lake Michigan within the last several days. Thursday evening, 14-year-old Albrianna Jane Huck disappeared while visiting Stearns Beach with relatives.

Two hours later, good Samaritans spotted Albrianna in the water north of Stearns Park, pulled her to shore and began CPR. She died at a hospital later that night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the night.