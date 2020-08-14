Report: Stanwood man among 2 killed in Alpena-area fire

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic fire truck_1520649929779.jpg.jpg

UNDATED (WOOD) — A West Michigan man was among two killed in a fire near Alpena Thursday, northern Michigan news outlets report.

Citing autopsy reports, WPBN out of Traverse City identified him as James Pulloch, 60, of Stanwood. Also killed was 58-year-old Michael Polluch of Alpena.

WPBN reports the fire destroyed a building on Long Lake Road near US-23 in Alpena Township, north of the city of Alpena. The men’s bodies were found later that night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 