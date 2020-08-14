Report: Stanwood man among 2 killed in Alpena-area fire

UNDATED (WOOD) — A West Michigan man was among two killed in a fire near Alpena Thursday, northern Michigan news outlets report.

Citing autopsy reports, WPBN out of Traverse City identified him as James Pulloch, 60, of Stanwood. Also killed was 58-year-old Michael Polluch of Alpena.

WPBN reports the fire destroyed a building on Long Lake Road near US-23 in Alpena Township, north of the city of Alpena. The men’s bodies were found later that night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.