Report: Search for person swept off St. Joseph pier

Crews search for a man who was swept of the North Pier in St. Joseph on July 8, 2021. (Courtesy WNDU)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A search is underway on Lake Michigan near St. Joseph for a person who fell into the water Thursday morning, WNDU reports.

The South Bend, Indiana, TV station says the person still being sought was the second of two swept off the North Pier. The first person was rescued by passersby. The second person, who was pulled into the lake about 45 minutes later, was not.

Images from the scene show local emergency responders on the pier, boats in the water and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in the air.

Crews search for a man who was swept of the North Pier in St. Joseph on July 8, 2021. (Courtesy WNDU)

Crews search for a man who was swept of the North Pier in St. Joseph on July 8, 2021. (Courtesy WNDU)

Crews search for a man who was swept of the North Pier in St. Joseph on July 8, 2021. (Courtesy WNDU)

No information has been released about the person who remains missing.

WNDU reports red flags are flying in St. Joseph, telling people to stay out of the water because conditions are too dangerous.