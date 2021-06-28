Report: President Biden to visit Traverse City Saturday

In this June 18, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden will be visiting northern Michigan this weekend, according to several reports.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle is reporting that Biden will be in Traverse City on Saturday. The visit is part of his celebration to recognize the country’s progress against COVID-19.

The Record-Eagle says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joining the president during his stop in the “America’s Back Together” tour.

Biden is also hoping to reach people who have not yet been vaccinated for coronavirus.

Additional details regarding his visit will be released at a later time.